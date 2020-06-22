The Louisville Music COVIDiary has the Nashville based band Miki Fiki whose lead singer is from here, Ted Hartog. They had just recorded their single “Chaos” when everything shut down soon after. Doing what musicians do which is making the best out of tough situations, they recorded this video for the song and released it anyway. We are glad they did! It’s a fun song and lifts the spirits which we can all agree is needed right now. From Ted:

We recently created a music video for our latest single, “Chaos”, shot and edited entirely in quarantine while respecting social distancing guidelines. This was a really fun and challenging project, I hope you enjoy it!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

