Now based in Madison, Indiana, we have singer/songwriter Joel Curtis for The Louisville Music COVIDiary today. The song was written pre-pandemic but is perfect for the times. His large Goldendoodle also makes a cameo appearance. From Joel about his song “Don’t Wanna Go Out Tonight”:

I live in Madison, IN now but lived in Louisville for a few years until I moved to Southern Indiana about a year and a half ago. This song is all about just wanting to stay home with the one you love, so I figured it might be perfect for these crazy times.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

