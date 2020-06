For The Louisville Music COVIDiary today, we have a lovely instrumental called “Roosevelt to France” by a newly formed band called Count Spacey. their upcoming self-titled EP will be released this summer. This video was shot by the musicians in self-quarantine.

Count Spacey is:

Accordion: Jean-Christopher Gorce

Bass: Matt Milligan

Drums: John Kleemeier

Guitar: Patrick Hume

Violin: Aaron West

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.