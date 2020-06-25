The Louisville Music COVIDiary today features Louisville native Derrick Grant who put together a video parody based on the song from Little Shop of Horrors “Suddenly Seymour” called “Suddenly Andy”. The ‘Andy’ is Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his response to the Covid 19 pandemic for which he has many fans.

Original words by Howard Ashman & original music by Alan Menken. Parody lyrics by Roy Lee Wigginton. Performed by Derrick Grant & Carrie Cooke Ketterman. American Sign Language interpretation performed by Stephen Birch & Amy Schilling.

