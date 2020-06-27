For The Louisville Music COVIDiary today we have a young artist named debunk felix who produced a very creative video while in quarantine of an original song called “Grey”. We’ve also included her cover or Radiohead’s “Creep”. From the artist:

My name is Cate Wollert, and I perform under the pseudonym “debunk felix”, and I wrote this song years ago and finally did a decent recording of it in February and a video of it over Quarantine. I love to perform with my tenor ukulele and the rest is just me singing various parts! I hope that people enjoy this because I am proud of what I do! Thank you for this opportunity!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.