The Louisville Music COVIDiary has reached its end today much like we started: with a homemade video showcasing Louisville talent and how creative musicians continue to be in the face of all odds. These odds happen to be from music venues shut down to a global pandemic! Still, Louisville musicians rose to the occasion and provided us with much needed entertainment and connection during an extremely isolating time. We are so grateful to the Louisville music community. Thank you for your music and videos and for your persistence against great odds. We are so lucky to have such a great music scene in our City and that’s because of you!

Our final entry is from Dustin Ketterman and Rachel Hrdina who recorded their video in the early part of quarantine. Dustin is also a member of the band Owoso and his solo work can be found here. From Dustin:

Hey Laura, this is Dustin Ketterman from Owoso. The band hasn’t met up since self-isolation started, but I’ve been trying to use this time to do some songwriting (to varying degrees of success; creativity has felt weird for me during all of this). Here’s a little tune that my partner Rachel Hrdina and I recorded early on in quarantine, called “Beside You (Ball Cap)”. It’s just about how pleasant it can be to spend time sequestered when you’re with someone you love.