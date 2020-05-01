Tyler Stiller is our feature for the Louisville Music COVIDiary today. Tyler gave us a video of his song “This Ain’t Heaven”. Tyler says of the song:

“I wrote this song a few years ago when nursing school was hitting me hard and I was struggling to find peace in the next day. I still don’t know if it will ever fit in on an album but I find comfort in it in curious times. It basically underlines trying to find stability of mind and heart in the same thing day in and day out, which isn’t an easy thing to do. But once I was able to accept that wanting more will never change I found my peace. I hope we can all find that same peace right now.”

