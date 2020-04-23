Hey Louisville Musicians, WE WANT YOU!

Our Louisville Music COVIDiary will document what you are doing, how you are feeling, what music are you listening to right now during the social isolation of the COVID19 pandemic, what’s getting you through this, and how are you making ends meet. We would love for you to share a song with us via homemade video! It can be a new song, an old fave, or a favorite cover tune. You can also share a favorite instrument you have with a story. Tell us what your looking most forward to when all of this is over and we can get back to normal. We trust your creativity so whatever you’d like to share is good!

All you have to do is send your homemade video to DJ Laura Shine via email at lshine@wfpk.org and we’ll post it on our 502unes page and share it on our socials.

Please keep your video 10 minutes in length or under.

WFPK is pulling for you during this difficult time. We miss you and your music. Thanks.