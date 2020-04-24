Welcome to the new Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

In our very first installment, we are proud to present singer/songwriter Sheri Streeter and a “Lullaby” she wrote at the beginning of this crisis. About the song Sheri says:

I wrote this sweet lullaby just as the pandemic was shutting down the

United States, but it feels hauntingly apt at the moment. It was

inspired by an illness I had back in the fall, during which at one point

I truly thought I was dying (I wasn’t). I recovered, but I carried grief

for the life I had left behind as I searched for grounding in a new

normal. I hope others find this song soothing and comforting, too.

For more about Sheri:

Website

Bandcamp

Facebook

Spotify