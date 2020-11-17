Zaniah is a singer-songwriter, and Louisville native who is here to offer some new, sweet sounds. She recently dropped her second single “Coffee Bean,” produced by Louisville duo Down to Mars, and I caught up with her to ask a few questions about her musical past, and what is on the horizon.

Do you remember the first time you sang for an audience?

I can’t really remember exactly when I first sang in front of an audience but if I had to guess, I would say it was at Wick’s Pizza. They used to have karaoke and open mic competitions and I remember doing them sometimes.

What was your first favorite album/what have you been listening to recently?

My first favorite album was probably “Texas Flood” by Stevie Ray Vaughan only because when I got my first car it didn’t have an aux so I remember buying the CD at a family dollar store and it being the only thing I listened to back and forth for a long period of time. The next CD I got was Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and that’s also a top favorite of mines. Here recently I’ve been listening to a lot of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Erykah Badu, Lianne La Havas, Greentea Peng, and Pip Millett.

What artists have most influenced your creativity throughout your life?

Honestly it’s so much of a mix I don’t really know. I pull from so many different genres and artists, no one has really influenced me more than the other. I’ve always kinda been just a creative person naturally.

What is on the horizon for you/what can new listeners expect?

More music ! I just started releasing music this year and I have a few more singles that are ready to be put out. I’m going to be releasing one more single this year in December called, “The Love Show” I’m really excited about it. It’s a different kind of sound from my other two singles currently out and it’s produced by Down to Mars.

Listen to Zaniah‘s first two singles, “Coffee Bean” and “Moon” here!