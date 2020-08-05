Louisville band Fotocrime released South of Heaven back in March 2020 before the pandemic took hold of our city. Tours and shows were cancelled. R. Patterson of the band created this video of the opening song “Invisible” showing the empty streets of Louisville. About the video R. Patterson says:

“In mid-March, as the world closed in upon itself and I watched the world succumb to the pandemic, my tours following the release of South Of Heaven were canceled and I absconded home from California. Quickly, cities closed down and the roads were empty… I thought of Robert Neville, the Omega Man, roaming the streets alone. I enlisted the help of videographer Nick Thieneman and walked the empty streets of Louisville, then handed the footage to editor Joe Watson who completed this vision of the last person on Earth.”

R. Patterson continues, “Since we filmed this months ago, there has been loss of people I love, struggle both globally and in my communities, uncertainty as the pandemic grows in the States with no leadership, racist police violence and federal fascist action that has invigorated the Movement for Black Lives, and where once I stalked these streets alone for this video I later marched in solidarity while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Time moves in a different way than it did a few months ago.”