South of Heaven is the title to Fotocrime‘s upcoming album due on March 13th. In anticipation of that, they’ve released a video to one of the songs called “Blue Smoke” directed by Katie Lovecraft. The new album gets the royal treatment being produced and engineered by J. Robbins (Jawbox) and recorded by Steve Albini (Shellac). Fotocrime will begin their tour this month with a stop in Louisville on March 27th at Zanzabar.