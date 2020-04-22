We always look forward to the announcement of new Low Cut Connie music and now we are doubly excited!

The Adam Weiner-led band will drop a double album called Private Lives later this year because as Weiner said in a statement, “I’m obsessed with understanding people’s interior lives. In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters’ private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album.”

Check out the rollicking title track and video…

