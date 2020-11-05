LP hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her single The One That You Love, reuniting with the duo who helped pen Lost On You, and her melting pot of genres. The NY born artist also takes us into Live In Moscow, which was released this summer, covering Sex On Fire and Paint In Black in the set, her penchant for rock opera-style theatrics, and what releasing a record from Russia says in the current political climate. LP also discusses collaborating with the late Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze, working with Morrissey on his California Sun album, Celine Dion recently recording one of her songs, and what we can expect from next year’s full length.

Watch & listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.