M. Ward (aka Matthew Ward) will release a Billie Holiday tribute album next week.

Think of Spring comes out December 11th and features Ward’s acoustic interpretations of some of the late jazz legend’s most iconic songs.

The project will also do some good, as the LP will benefit Inner-City Arts & DonorsChoose through the PLUS1 for Black Lives Fund.

Give a listen to his lovely version of “All the Way”, which Holiday recorded in 1959, just four months before her death at age 44.

