Marcus King calls into Kyle Meredith to speak about his new album, El Dorado, and how he sees it as a way to rewrite his story of being just a southern blues-based guitarist. King discusses being produced by The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, writing about the era that found him leaving home for a life on the road, the loss of style and character, and how old Cadillacs are used as a strong metaphor throughout the LP. The South Carolina born songwriter also talks about taking inspiration from Willie Nelson, his Grand Ole Opry debut, what Beatles song he listened to every morning before school, and singing about whiskey (“I’ve never written a song about White Claw and I don’t think I ever will”).

