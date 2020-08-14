When the trifecta of talent that was Leon Russell, Bonnie Bramlett and Delaney Bramlett first penned “Superstar” for Delaney and Bonnie to record, they probably had no idea how the tune would continue to find fans in so many generations– and in so many incarnations.

The Carpenters, of course, had the biggest hit with it in 1971, but maybe you preferred Luther Vandross‘ soulful interpretation in the 80’s, or Sonic Youth‘s grungier take in 1994.

There are dozens of others, but now Marcus King is bringing the blues to the song, with an achingly beautiful version consisting of just his “sad guitar”, so to speak, and Peter Levin on piano.

