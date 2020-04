One of the pluses to so many artists self-isolating at home is not only the fact that they occasionally share new music, but that they also entertain us with some of their favorite covers.

Margo Price sat down at the piano to give us a lovely take on Neil Young‘s 1970 classic, “After the Gold Rush”, accompanied by husband and fellow musician Jeremy Ivey on harmonica…

