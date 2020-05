Margo Price has released a new live album that also includes some impressive friends!

Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman was recorded during Price’s three-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 2018 and features Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson, as well as Jack White and Emmylou Harris. Album proceeds will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Price also shared a new live video for “All-American Made”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream