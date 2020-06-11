Margo Price had initially planned to release her latest album last month, but COVID-19 forced her to change her plans. But now the wait is almost over!

That’s How Rumors Get Started comes out July 10th and while we look forward to any Price project, this time there’s the added bonus of it being produced by Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson.

In fact, Simpson also provides backing vocals on her new single, which has an accompanying video featuring many Margos! Check out “Letting Me Down”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream