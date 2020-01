It’s been two years since Margo Price‘s breakthrough album All American Made came out, but she has been pretty busy with things like Grammy nominations, tours– and oh yeah– having a baby last June! While there’s still no word on when her next album arrives, Price did make a surprise appearance on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee this week to perform a new tune called “Stone Me”…

