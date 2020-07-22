Mark Charles (Vandveer, These United States) has released a brand new single and video for his song “Blood Will Always Be”. The song will appear on his new solo album coming out in the near future. Mark now lives in Louisville after years spent in the D.C. area. The video is directed by Jared Varava and written by Mark Charles & Justin Craig. So good to hear his music again!
502unes
July 22, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.