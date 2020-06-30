Filmmaker Mark Duplass speaks with Kyle Meredith about Volcano, I’m Still Excited, the band he fronted in the early 2000’s, who’s debut EP has been re-released on Polyvinyl Records. Duplass takes us back through the history of the group which found him switching to keyboards after spending the 90s as “an overly ernest singer-songwriter” on guitar, being influenced by Spoon, Guided By Voices, Death Cab For Cutie, Elliott Smith, and Shawn Colvin, using a classical music upbringing to write indie rock, and ultimately making the decision to leave it all behind to make movies. The actor/director also discusses how he applies what he learned during those years to film projects that he’s worked on over the past couple decades, including the upcoming 4th season of Room 104 which found him composing 5 songs with Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek in mind, as well as the possibility of a musical collaboration with Jon Lajoie, his castmate on who played Taco on The League.

