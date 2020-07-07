Director Martin Scorsese will once again focus his camera lens on a rock icon.

Just last year he directed the Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue and was an executive producer on Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band.

Now Scorsese and David Tedeschi are directing a new documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, also occasionally known as Buster Poindexter.

In a statement Scorsese said:

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets. Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations.”

The acclaimed director was inspired by Johansen’s performances at New York’s Cafe Carlyle earlier this year, adding, “I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting. For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live musical experience.”

While no release date has been announced, here’s a glimpse at Johansen performing at Cafe Carlyle a few years ago…

