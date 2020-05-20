We finally have a release date for the debut solo album by The National‘s Matt Berninger!

Serpentine Prison arrives October 2nd and is produced by the great multi-instrumentalist Booker T. Jones, of Booker T. and the M.G.’s fame. Why Jones? Because as Berninger told The New York Times, he “wanted someone who could corral nearly 20 guest musicians, and someone who could provide the late-night, timeless atmosphere” of Willie Nelson’s Stardust, which Jones co-produced.

Check out the title track with an accompanying video shot by Berninger’s brother, Tom, and Chris Sgroi…

