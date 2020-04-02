The great Mavis Staples has once again teamed up with Jeff Tweedy to share a musical beacon of hope in these dark days of quarantine. Tweedy not only once again produced the song, but also plays guitar and provides backing vocals. Even better? The proceeds from the tune will go to My Block, My Hood, My City, which is a Chicago organization that helps senior citizens get the essentials they may need to fight COVID-19. Give a listen to the hopeful “All In It Together”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream