Derek Sanders chats with Kyle Meredith this week about his debut solo EP, My Rock and Roll Heart, which finds the Mayday Parade lead singer recording acoustic covers from Saves The Day, Something Corporate, & The Juliana Theory. The title itself comes from Jimmy Eat World’s “A Praise Chorus,” which gives the two a chance to discuss the genius of the Bleed American record. Sanders also remembers the Tallahassee scene that gave him his start, local legends Goodbye Love, and how twenty years on, emo and punk-pop are having their comeback run. Sanders also gives us a bit on the next Mayday Parade record that the band is currently working on, what to expect from his solo shows, the plan for more of these solo EPs, and if the band will be getting involved in the campaign season.

Listen to the interview above and check out the videos below.