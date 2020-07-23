Singer Melody Gardot‘s voice and style harken back to another time and place but she’s very much in the moment right now. Acknowledging that so many musicians are out of work due to their venues closed and tours cancelled, she put out an invitation on social media networks asking musicians to be a part of her video “From Paris with Love” and got an overwhelming response. Both Gardot and her label, Decca, are waiving their profits on this track and will pay a minimum of £0.50 to the charity Protégé Ton Soignant for each permanent download sold in the U.K. and £0.20 for each permanent download sold outside the U.K. or for every 150 streams. Protégé Ton Soignant raises funds to purchase essential healthcare supplies for French hospitals and caregivers. Viva la Melody!