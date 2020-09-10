Buzz Osborne gives Kyle Meredith a call about Gift of Sacrifice, his new King Buzzo album with sometime-collaborator Trevor Dunn. The Melvins frontman talks about writing on acoustic, and for this record, bringing in an acoustic bass, modular synth, and his ever growing alternate tunings. Osborne also discusses the ever-looming influence of Miles Davis on his writing, how The Melvins continue to be underestimated, and dealing with bad criticism, before diving deep into his philosophies of science, evolution, and religion.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.