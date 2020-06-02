The call to action happening in our community and across the country following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd includes all of us. We must identify racism where we see it and hold each other — our friends, family, neighbors and coworkers — accountable. We’ve made the commitment at WFPK to listen and to use our platforms to amplify more voices across our community.

On this Mental Health Day, let’s remember an important part of mental health is feeling heard and understood. If you have privilege, we encourage you to do the research, find ways to support Black people and people of color, and make permanent changes in your community to combat racism.

3:40 – Laura Shine interviews Speaker, Author and Educator, Dr. Matisa Wilbon.

Join us Wednesday from 8 am till 6 pm for a WFPK Mental Health Day. Call 502-814-WFPK and request a song that lifts us ALL up, gives you hope or helps you cope! Call 502-814-9375, find us on Facebook and Twitter or send an email to studio@wfpk.org.

#WFPKMentalHealthDay

WFPK Mental Health Day is made possible in part, by Passport Health Plan.

>

Here are some excellent resources for further education:

Remember there are mental health resources for you, family and friends.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

Covid19 Hotline is 1-800-722-5725

89.3 WFPL LIVE BLOG ON COVID19