Next month will bring the release of a new album from Michael Franti & Spearhead!

Work Hard and Be Nice drops June 19th and Franti said of the title in a statement:

“Every song on the album is about the power of optimism to get us through our darkest moments and find the light in our loves, lives and for the planet.”

The accompanying video was shot in Bali where Franti is quarantined with his wife, Sara, and baby, Taj.

Check out the playful, positive “I Got You”…

