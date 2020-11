Can you believe it’s been over 30 years since Michael Penn burst onto the music scene with “No Myth”? And he’s spent a lot of that time doing film scores and music for television, with his last album being 2005’s Mr. Hollywood Jr., 1947.

But now he’s returned with a new single, appropriately titled “A Revival”, that seems to reference the current political climate rather than his career. All proceeds from the tune will go to The Poor People‚Äôs Campaign.

