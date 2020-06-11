Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine (The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon) have collaborated on a new track and it is glorious.

Stipe wrote the lyrics, Dessner produced it, Vernon provided electric guitar, and Dessner’s brother and National bandmate, Bryce, orchestrated it.

Aaron Dessner told Rolling Stone:

“Michael wrote the lyrics to ‘No Time for Love Like Now’ last fall, but when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing and self-isolation descended, they felt like they were written about this time all along and perhaps the message resonates especially now.” The trio previously released a demo of the song, but now they’ve recorded it and even released a video.

Check out “No Time for Love Like Now”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream