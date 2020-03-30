R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe just shared a demo of a song he co-wrote with The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

Dessner thought the tune would do us all some good in these trying times, saying “Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and the National) and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together…but here is the demo of one in progress…coming to you from Michael in isolation at home—hope it raises some spirits. The lyrics and sentiment in the music feel tied to this time.”

