Mick Fleetwood jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about These Strange Times, a re-recording originally found on Fleetwood Mac’s 1995 album Time. The founding drummer discusses the global environment that informs the song now more than when it originally arrived and the odd time in ‘95 that birthed it, especially regarding the lineup of that album which didn’t include Lindsey Buckingham or Stevie Nicks. Fleetwood also takes us back to the band’s beginnings to remember the importance of Peter Green and the turning point of the Then Play On LP before hitting the present lineup that features Mike Campbell and Neil Finn and the possibility of new music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.