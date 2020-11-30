Miley Cyrus has returned with her seventh studio album. The 15 track LP, titled Plastic Hearts, is her first full-length album since 2017’s Younger Now, and follows last year’s EP She Is Coming. The new collection showcases impressive features from Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Dua Lipa. Cyrus even called on Stevie Nicks to accompany her on “Edge of Midnight”, a remix to the album’s lead single, “Midnight Sky”. Listeners can also hear Cyrus’s renditions of “Zombie” by The Cranberries and “Heart of Glass” by Blondie alongside the singer’s newest pop rock tracks.

The former child star is leaning more and more into her rock influences, and we’ll be able to hear more of it in the near future. Last month, she announced her plans to follow this release with a Metallica covers album, expected in 2021. The official release date has not yet been announced.

Check out the track list and stream Plastic Hearts on Spotify here!