Mina Tindle‘s forthcoming album will feature husband Bryce Dessner of The National, but a different artist helps on the first single.

Tindle will release her third full-length album SISTER October 9th and our first taste of it comes in the form of a tune Sufjan Stevens produced, wrote and arranged. Stevens even contributes backing vocals.

Tindle said of Stevens in a statement:

“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music. His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

Give a listen to the beautiful “Give a Little Love”…

