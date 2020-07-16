You’re not fooling anyone with his “work at home thing.” We know you’re spending a great deal of time playing video games and checking social media. And here’s your next fun time killer!

When you log on to this site, it automatically generates a random list of artists from the 90’s to create a music festival lineup. Even better? You can click on each band to watch a live performance by them from the 90’s! Don’t like what you get? At the bottom of the page, you can click to generate another lineup.

Here’s the link: https://www.monkeon.co.uk/90sfestivalgenerator/

Have fun!

