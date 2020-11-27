Neo-Funk band MojoFlo return with their uplifting new song, “Keep Holding On”. It’s a much needed positive message of hope, resilience and optimism for these difficult times, reminding us all to stay the course. John Timmons checked in with the band to catch up and find out more about the new tune.

We’re loving your new song, “Keep Holding On”. It’s inspiring and perfect for the times we’re in. Give us a little of the backstory on it.

The song was actually written pre-pandemic. We’ve been working on recording our first full length album over the last couple of years. We had a different song slated for release but when this whole quarantine era started we knew that Keep Holding On was the song that needed to go out into the world. We hope that it can bring a little light into everyone’s life and be a reminder not to lose hope.

During the pandemic, has the band continued to be able to write and rehearse much? A new album in the works, perhaps?

YES! We have been hard at work actually over the last couple years on our first full length album “What It Is”. The pandemic brought everything to a grinding halt for a couple months but we are back in the saddle. We are in the final stages of mixing and mastering and can’t wait to share with you all this summer!

You’re such a great live band as well. We last saw you perform at our Live Lunch at UofL’s Red Barn prior to your PeteFest appearance. How have you been able to “scratch the performance itch” during the pandemic?

Thank you! We love performing live. It has been very difficult, but luckily we’ve been able to perform for a few live streams, a Drive – In concert, and a few socially distanced events :) We have really appreciated the opportunities to perform and see people’s (masked) faces! We are just hoping things get better soon so we can come on down to jam with all our Kentucky fam!

“Keep Holding On” is available now on all download and streaming platforms