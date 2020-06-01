6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 am – Cafe Rock – a free cup of coffee with a slice of rock

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3:30 pm – Chris’s Vault with Chris Anger

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

7 – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix with Otis Junior

10 pm – Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

11 pm – 12 am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.