Terry Jones was an accomplished actor, author, historian and director, but fans all over the world adored him for his antics as a founding member of Monty Python. From playing high-pitched middle aged “pepperpots” to directing Monty Python’s Life of Brian, he was often referred to as the heart of the troupe.

It was announced in 2016 that Jones was suffering from dementia and was unable to speak. His agent confirmed in a statement, “Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

On Twitter, fellow Python John Cleese shared, “Just heard about Terry J. It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection.”

Terry Jones was 77.

To cheer us all up, let’s remember him as a vicious member of “Hell’s Grannies”…

