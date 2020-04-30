At 4 pm today we’ll be speaking with Trevor Terndrup, lead singer for the band Moon Taxi about performing tomorrow night (this Friday, May 1) on their Facebook page to help raise money and awareness for the Louisville based organization by Chef Edward Lee called The LEE Initiative that is helping restaurant workers during this very difficult time of the COVID-19 crisis. Many are without work and income and The LEE Initiative is providing as much relief as they can in over 19 cities from Louisville to New York to L.A. When Trevor saw what they were doing to help, he wanted to be a part of it for his home city of Nashville, TN. and for others as well. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Nashville will be their venue tomorrow and has also donated to the initiative as well as has Makers Mark. The show will be on their facebook pages too.

More information on The Lee Initiative here.