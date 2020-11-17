The Smiths‘ singer released his most recent album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain in March on the record label BMG. It looks as if that was Morrissey‘s final release with the distributor. His website, Morrissey Central, confirmed the parting in a post saying that all “projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues have been scrapped.” This isn’t the first time a label has chosen to end their relationship with the singer/songwriter; record label Capitol/Harvest released the artist in 2014, after he put out a critical rant about the label.

The artist is no stranger to controversy, and has lost many fans over the years due to his alignment with an actively racist political party. Last year’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sparked harsh criticism when viewers noticed him wearing a pin supporting the group For Britain, founded by an anti-Muslim activist.

Morrissey blames the departure on a new BMG executive with alleged plans for “diversity” at the label. A statement on his website reads, “I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave — especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.” After losing so much support over the years, it seems Morrissey is running out friends in the music business.