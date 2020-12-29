In the Studio
December 29, 2020

Tommy Lee sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Andro, a record that finds him collaborating with folks like Mickey Avalon, Lukas Rossi, Shotty Horroh, and Brooke Candy. The Mötley Crüe co-founder also dives into relating to rap as a drummer, how this was originally was to have been a Methods of Mayhem album, splitting the male and female artists up, and covering Prince. Lee then discusses having Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone name a song after him and what it’s like to be a pop culture icon, and the perception that older Crue fans have on his new ventures.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.