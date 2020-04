Mt. Joy are doing a special livestream for charity tonight and are joined by some impressive friends!

Mt. Joy and Friends will feature The Lumineers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Houndmouth and more. Even better: 100% of the proceeds will go to MusiCares and Philabundance.

The stream starts at 7PM EST TONIGHT on Mt. Joy’s Instagram page.

And check out Mt. Joy’s new tune…



