Today is National Voter Registration Day and to emphasize the importance of making sure your voice is heard this election year, Louisville’s My Morning Jacket have shared a special single.

A 7″ single of “Bring the Power Back Home” is being released with proceeds going towards the Stacey Abrams-founded voter participation advocacy group, Fair Fight.

The single includes an acoustic version of the song as the B-side and those who purchase the vinyl will also receive a digital MP3 download of the tracks via email.

MMJ frontman Jim James said in a statement:

“’Bring The Power Back Home’ is about taking control of your own destiny… reclaiming one’s personal power in an effort to bring positive change back to our lives, even if it seems that the good in the world is slipping out of our grasp. Positive change and progress is still possible. One of the best ways we can reclaim and use our power for good right now is to VOTE like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

Pre-orders are being taken now on MMJ’s website and orders will ship after October 23rd.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream