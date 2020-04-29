Great news for fans of Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket!

On their website today they posted:

“Friends!!! In times like these it feels more important than ever to come together. While we can’t gather in person, we’re excited to announce that over the coming months we will be streaming some videos of archival shows. First up, a live webcast of our show from Shaky Knees Festival 2016. Tune in Friday at 8pm ET on the My Morning Jacket Facebook and YouTube pages as well as at Nugs.tv. For each webcast, we’ll be suggesting donations to a different beneficiary. Donations made during Friday’s webcast will benefit Crew Nation, dedicated to extending a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows and tours to make a living.”

Here’s some video from the Shaky Knees Festival, shot by Scott Bacon…

