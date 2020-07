Louisville’s My Morning Jacket will release their first album in five years this week!

The Waterfall II, the follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall, will be released digitally this Friday, July 10th, while physical versions will come out August 28th.

Can’t wait ’til Friday? The band will be hosting a listening party for the new album this Thursday at 9PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

