After a brief hiatus, My Morning Jacket have returned with their first record in five years. Frontman Jim James video-chat’s in to speak with Kyle Meredith about The Waterfall II, why they sat on this other half of songs for so long, and how the world has changed in the meantime. One of the songs that had made it out early, Magic Bullet, was originally released in response to a 2016 gun-related killing, and Jim discusses what the song means today with his hometown of Louisville at the center of a similar story involving the murder of Breonna Taylor. James also talks about the Water concept that flows throughout the set, producing S.G. Goodman’s record, and – get this – the news that the band have finished an album of all new songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.