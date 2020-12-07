A 10-year-old musical phenom can’t live by Dave Grohl music alone!

Nandi Bushell has been very busy since she, according to Grohl himself, “kicked my ass”, in their viral “drum-off” series.

First she shared an original song that she wrote with British artist Zuzu called “Gods and Unicorns”, in which Bushell plays all the instruments (guitar, bass, drums, and keyboard)…

But wait, there’s more.

Bushell also gave a shout out to Matt Bellamy and Muse on social media, while breaking out an impressive bass performance to the band’s tune “Hysteria”…

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme – #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

